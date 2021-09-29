Health officials issue 4 COVID-19 exposure notices in Yellowknife

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) issued three more COVID-19 exposure notices for Yellowknife late Wednesday afternoon, to add to a notice about The Woodyard issued earlier in the day.

The day's exposure notices now include:

Birchwood on Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kilt and Castle on Sept. 24, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gold Range Bistro, from Sept. 20 to 23, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The Woodyard Brewhouse and Eatery on Sept. 17 and 18, from 6 p.m. to close.

The notices state that anyone who was at these locations at these times should monitor for symptoms, whether they're fully or partially vaccinated, or unvaccinated.

The notices were issued despite the fact that OCPHO has declared widespread community transmission in Yellowknife, Whatì and Behchokǫ̀, and that it will only list "high risk public exposures requiring further action."

In that, people who at the above locations and develop symptoms need to isolate immediately and make arrangements to get tested for COVID-19.

Yellowknifers can call 867-767-9120 or book online to arrange for testing.

The exposure notices follows Tuesday's notices for The Black Knight Pub, The Kilt and Castle Pub, Cai's Kitchen and a Sept. 24 Westjet flight from Edmonton to Yellowknife.

Find the list of all COVID-19 public exposure notices issued by the OCPHO here.