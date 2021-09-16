COVID-19 exposure notices issued for Whitehorse Canadian Tire and Air North flight

Yukon health officials have issued COVID-19 exposure notices for the Canadian Tire in Whitehorse and an Air North flight between Vancouver and Whitehorse.

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott said in a news release on Thursday that anybody who was at the Canadian Tire in Whitehorse at these times should monitor for symptoms:

Sept. 6 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Public health officials have also issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for an Air North flight that left Vancouver for Whitehorse at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. Its flight number was 4N570.

Anyone aboard the flight or at the Canadian Tire at those times is asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since being at the location and arrange for testing if they develop symptoms.

Anybody experiencing symptoms is asked to isolate and arrange for testing by calling 867-393-3083 or booking online.

Health officials issued a public exposure notice Wednesday for a daycare in Watson Lake on Sept. 8 and 9.

As of Wednesday, Yukon had 23 active cases of COVID-19.