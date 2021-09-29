COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Yellowknife's Woodyard Brewhouse and Eatery

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for the Woodyard Brewhouse and Eatery in Yellowknife.

The notice states anyone who was there from 6 p.m. to close on either Sept. 17 and 18 should monitor for symptoms, whether they're fully or partially vaccinated, or unvaccinated.

If symptoms develop, individuals need to isolate immediately and make arrangements to get tested for COVID-19.

Yellowknifers can call 867-767-9120 or book online to arrange for testing.

It's the fifth COVID-19 public exposure notice issued by the OCPHO in two days. On Tuesday notices were issued for The Black Knight Pub, The Kilt and Castle Pub, Cai's Kitchen and a Sept. 24 Westjet flight from Edmonton to Yellowknife.

You can find the list of all COVID-19 public exposure notices issued by the OCPHO here.