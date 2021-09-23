COVID-19 exposure notice issued for voting polls at Yellowknife's Explorer Hotel
People who voted between noon and 1 p.m. at Yellowknife’s Explorer Hotel on Monday may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Anyone who was there should monitor for symptoms regardless of whether they're vaccinated or not
In a Thursday new release, the Northwest Territories' government said anyone who was at the voting polls at that time should self-monitor for symptoms, regardless of whether they're vaccinated or not. If symptoms develop, they should isolate and make arrangements to get tested.
The exposure notice was issued despite the fact that territory has said it will not provide routine public exposure notice because COVID-19 is now circulating widely in Yellowknife.
Testing can be arranged in Yellowknife by calling 867-767-9120 or booking online.
