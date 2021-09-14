Skip to Main Content
North

COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Air North flight between Edmonton and Whitehorse

A COVID-19 exposure notice was issued Tuesday for all passengers on an Air North flight between Edmonton and Whitehorse last Friday.

Flight departed in the evening on Sept. 10

CBC News ·
An Air North plane at the airport in Whitehorse. Public health officials issued a COVID-19 exposure notice Tuesday for an Air North flight travelling between Edmonton and Whitehorse. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

A  COVID-19 exposure notice was issued Tuesday for an Air North flight between Edmonton and Whitehorse by public health officials in Yukon. 

The notices impact passengers aboard flight 4N 751 departing at 7:35 p.m. from Edmonton to Whitehorse on Friday, Sept. 10.

A statement from Dr. Catherine Elliot, the territory's acting chief medical health officer, said people on the plane should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the flight.

Passengers should arrange for testing if symptoms develop by calling 867-393-3083, booking a test online or contacting a community health center.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should "especially" monitor for symptoms, she said.

The number of active cases in the Yukon, according to the latest case count update on Monday, was 21.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now