COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Air North flight between Edmonton and Whitehorse

A COVID-19 exposure notice was issued Tuesday for an Air North flight between Edmonton and Whitehorse by public health officials in Yukon.

The notices impact passengers aboard flight 4N 751 departing at 7:35 p.m. from Edmonton to Whitehorse on Friday, Sept. 10.

A statement from Dr. Catherine Elliot, the territory's acting chief medical health officer, said people on the plane should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the flight.

Passengers should arrange for testing if symptoms develop by calling 867-393-3083, booking a test online or contacting a community health center.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should "especially" monitor for symptoms, she said.

The number of active cases in the Yukon, according to the latest case count update on Monday, was 21.