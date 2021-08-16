COVID-19 exposure notice issued for courthouse in Yellowknife

Public health officials in the N.W.T. have issued a COVID-19 exposure notice at the Yellowknife Courthouse.

Anyone who was inside the building on 49 Street for more than 10 minutes between Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 should monitor for symptoms of the virus and arrange for testing if any signs develop, said the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

The notice is one of three that were active on the territorial government's exposure notice web page on Monday. One is for a Canadian North flight that took place on Aug. 27, and the other is for all taxi cab companies.

The total number of cases in the N.W.T. hasn't been updated since Friday evening, at which time there were 140 active cases. Health officials have, however, announced over the long weekend that two classrooms at Weledeh Catholic School have been shut down because of positive cases.

This comes after an outbreak was declared Friday at the adjoining secondary school, École St. Patrick High School.