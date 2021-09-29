COVID-19 exposure notice issued for WestJet flight from Edmonton to Yellowknife
Passengers in rows 16 to 20 on the Sept. 24 WestJet flight WJ3258 from Edmonton to Yellowknife should monitor for symptoms, and isolate for 10 days if not fully vaccinated.
The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for WestJet flight WJ3258 from Edmonton to Yellowknife last Friday.
The exposure notice affects passengers in rows 16 to 20.
Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers are required to self-isolate for 10 days and arrange to get tested for COVID-19.
Fully vaccinated passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms. If sympoms develop, they need to isolate immediately and arrange to get tested for COVID-19.
