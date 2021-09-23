COVID-19 exposure notices issued for 2 Yellowknife voting polls

People who were at the voting polls at two separate locations in Yellowknife on Sept. 20 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Northwest Territories' government said anyone who was at the voting polls at The Explorer Hotel between noon and 1 p.m., and those who were at the voting polls at the Multiplex between 4 and 7 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms, regardless of whether they're vaccinated or not. If symptoms develop, they should isolate and make arrangements to get tested.

The exposure notices were issued Thursday despite the fact that the territory has said it will not provide routine public exposure notices because COVID-19 is now circulating widely in Yellowknife.

Testing can be arranged in Yellowknife by calling 867-767-9120 or booking online.

The N.W.T. is currently experiencing its worst COVID-19 outbreak ever and the highest active case rate per capita in all of Canada. About 60 per cent of the territory's active cases are in Yellowknife.

Today’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Epidemiology?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Epidemiology</a> in Canada Daily Update: <a href="https://t.co/2586g1O35R">https://t.co/2586g1O35R</a> <a href="https://t.co/RCWHqrk7uy">pic.twitter.com/RCWHqrk7uy</a> —@CPHO_Canada

On Wednesday, N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola extended a public health order for the region by 10 days and increased restrictions on gatherings. Schools in the area will remain closed during the extension, and non-essential businesses and organizations will be limited to having 10 people indoors.

Also on Wednesday, residents learned about issues with the oxygen supply at Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital, which caused health authorities to plead with residents to avoid getting ill, particularly in light of the drastic situation in Alberta, the next point of care for N.W.T. residents.