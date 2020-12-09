COVID-19 detected in wastewater in Yellowknife, government says

The government of Northwest Territories says the wastewater COVID-19 surveillance program has detected the virus in Yellowknife.

In a news release Wednesday, it says wastewater samples analyzed in Yellowknife from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 signaled undetected COVID-19 cases.

The territory says people who have recently travelled into the N.W.T. are most at risk.

Anyone who was self-isolating in Yellowknife from Nov. 30 until the present should get a COVID-19 test, reads the release, attributed to N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

"This means if, between November 30 and now, you were in Yellowknife and at any stage of your self-isolation because of traveling into N.W.T., you should get tested now even if you don't have symptoms."

The territory says essential services workers who were in Yellowknife between Nov. 30 and now, who received exemptions to work should also be tested.

However, the recommendation to get tested doesn't apply to high-risk essential service workers who don't have symptoms and who were already tested as part of their permission to work (such as health care workers). These workers should continue to follow the "routine advice" from their employer or permission to work letter.

People self-isolating because someone else in the household has travelled outside the territory should continue self-isolating and do not need to get tested unless they develop symptoms.

Anyone in the home who develops any COVID-19 symptoms should contact their local public health unit and arrange for testing, the release says.

Otherwise, it says public health guidance in Yellowknife and N.W.T. remains the same. That includes following isolation guidance as required, wearing a non-medical mask in public spaces and staying home if you're sick.

Risk to public unknown

The wastewater sampling program was announced in September and collects samples from Hay River, Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Inuvik and Fort Simpson and test it for COVID-19.

In a previous news release, the territory said testing wastewater has been found to uncover trends of COVID-19 in the community four to 10 days earlier than clinical data would by detecting its presence in asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic populations.

In the Wednesday release, it says the office of the Chief Public Health Officer is "confident" this positive signal indicates that there is likely an undetected case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife.

It also says there is not enough information to confidently assess public risk.

"It is possible that this signal is from one or more individuals who have travelled and who are now appropriately self-isolating, or have even left the territory. But it is also possible that COVID-19 has been transmitted to others," the release says.

With evidence pointing toward at least one undetected COVID-19 case in Yellowknife, the government says it's asking for the public's assistance in identifying any cases so it can contain the situation quickly, and prevent ongoing transmission.

The government also says the results from recent COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and additional wastewater surveillance analysis expected in the next few days will allow officials to "better characterize" the risk to the public in Yellowknife, and throughout the territory.

It says there were close to 300 COVID-19 tests done in Yellowknife from Nov. 30 through Wednesday and all were negative.

Surge in testing requests expected

Public health has worked with the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority to ensure staff are available to address a "surge" in COVID-19 testing, the release says.

Those needing testing can book an appointment online at this link for the COVID Clinic at the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic. It says there will be appointments available for those who are recommended to be tested. People can also call Yellowknife public health at 867-767-9120 or their local health centre if home.

People should tell their health centre at the time of testing whether they've recently travelled or were self-isolating between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9.

Those getting tested in Yellowknife should come to the front door of Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic and go to Pod B to the left toward the COVID Clinic.

People being tested in another community should follow local instructions on how to safely get tested at the site. There will likely be high call volumes, the release warns.

If it isn't possible to get through over the phone, people are asked to leave their name and phone number on the voicemail. Residents are reminded to stay isolated, and wait for public health to call back and to not go to a health centre in person unless an appointment is made. If you do not hear back in 24 hours, it says to try calling back.

Confidentiality will be kept, territory says

If a person receives a positive COVID-19 test, public health officials will work with that person to "confidentially investigate any people you saw recently who may be at risk, and any locations where there may have been an exposure risk."

"Your information will be kept confidential and public health officials will follow-up on your well-being regularly throughout your isolation period to help keep you safe," the release says.

Since Nov. 24 , the territory was reporting zero active cases of the virus and has had a total of 15 cases since the start of the pandemic. In an interview with Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, N.W.T.'s medical director, last week on CBC's The Trailbreaker, Pegg said whether the territory was doing enough testing was difficult to answer since an indicator is usually based on the positivity rate of the virus.

N.W.T. health officials will be providing a media briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday.