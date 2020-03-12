Several Cree Nation mining conference delegates in self-quarantine

Officials with the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay say 25 people from four different Quebec Cree communities have been asked to self-quarantine after attending a Toronto mining conference where at least one person has since tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The group was among 23,000 people from all over the world attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto, March 2 and 3.

"All 25 persons were contacted. They were told that they had to be away from others for 15 days and to not be all over the community," said Jason Coonishish, the emergency measures co-ordinator for the Cree Board of Health, in Cree.

Events postponed

Jason Coonishish, CBHSSJB Coordinator of Pre-Hospital and Emergency Measures. (T.Philiptchenko/CBHSSJB)

Events in some Cree communities have also been postponed, including the Kuukuminuuwich (Grandmothers) 4th Annual Gathering which was supposed to begin today and run until March 15 in Nemaska.

Some 45 elders from all the Cree communities were supposed to attend, but the Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association made the decision late yesterday to postpone.

"Since this disease affects [the] elderly and people with sensitive or compromised immune systems we don't want to take any chance," said a release issued by CWEIA.

A few Cree communities have also announced they are putting in place travel restrictions and postponing events.

In a press release, the Cree Nation of Nemaska said a snowmobile race planned for this weekend has been called off and no travel requests will be approved until further notice.

The Cree Nation of Wemindji took steps to reassure the population that community members who attended the mining conference are being closely monitored.

"They have been asked to remain at home as [a] precaution. They have no symptoms," said Arden Visitor, Wemindji deputy chief.

Visitor also said in the release that a local minor hockey tournament scheduled for March 12 to 15 has been postponed, as has a minor sport incentive trip planned for later this month. It has been postponed until the end of academic year.

Coonishish with the Cree Board of Health said no one in a Cree community has tested positive for the virus, but one person who attended the conference has been tested as a precautionary measure.

He also said the Cree communities have been preparing for five weeks and are ready, adding Cree Nation Government officials are now meeting weekly with health board personnel to monitor the situation.

Coonishish also recommends that people take extra steps to ensure they wash their hands often and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.