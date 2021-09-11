Five more COVID-19 cases in Yukon, new exposure notice announced

There have been five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Yukon over the past two days according to an update from the territory's public health officials which also announced a new exposure notice on Friday evening.

The total number of active cases is now up to 20, and the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is at 701, 650 of which came back positive after June 1, 2021.

There have been 677 recoveries in the territory since the pandemic began.

Four of the cases are confirmed and one of the cases is probable, said Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical officer of health in the Yukon. Of the confirmed cases, two are in Whitehorse and two are in a rural community.

Public health officials have also issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for an Air North flight that left Vancouver for Whitehorse at 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 2. Its flight number was 4N538.

Anyone aboard the flight is asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since departure (Sept. 2 to Sept. 16) and arrange for testing if they develop symptoms.