3 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases reported in N.W.T.

Three people received presumptive positive COVID-19 test results in the Northwest Territories.

One person is from Inuvik while the other two are from Yellowknife, according to a news release issued Friday morning from N.W.T.'s office of the chief public health officer.

The cases between jurisdictions are unrelated, the release says, however the cases in Yellowknife are connected — one person traveled and subsequently transmitted it to a household member. The release says the tests came late Thursday night and an investigation is underway. The territory says more details will be made available later Friday.

As for the Inuvik case, the release says a person started their travel in Alberta, traveled to Inuvik by road and arrived on Oct. 10. The person immediately isolated upon arrival and in accordance with the travel restrictions and self-isolation protocols, it states. The person is still isolating at home and "doing well."

An initial assessment shows there were no potential contacts, though the investigation continues and risk of further transmission is considered to be very low. The release says there are no concerns for exposure along the person's travel route.

The three cases are considered presumptive since there have not yet been enough positive tests completed on the analyzers to be able to declare a case confirmed immediately yet, according to the Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Delli-Pizzi.

Follow-up tests will be done by the territory's partner public health laboratory in Edmonton.

Premier Caroline Cochrane and Julie Green, minister of health and social services, along with Dr. Delli Pizzi, deputy chief public health officer, are set to hold a news conference to provide an update on the presumptive cases at 2:20 p.m. Friday.

As of Thursday, the government was reporting a total of 5,736 tests done in the territory with 22 pending. There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory, and all of those people recovered months ago.