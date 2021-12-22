N.W.T. providing COVID-19 rapid tests to incoming travellers at Yellowknife, Inuvik airports

People flying into the Northwest Territories over the holidays will be able to get rapid COVID-19 testing kits from the Yellowknife and Inuvik airports.

Travellers arriving at the Yellowknife Airport from outside the territory can get an at-home rapid testing kit starting today. Travellers arriving at the Inuvik airport will be able to get rapid tests after kits arrive in the community on Wednesday.

A news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) on Tuesday said it expects new cases of COVID-19 will arrive in the territory over the holidays.

"Making these tests available is a way to screen for those new cases early," the release stated, adding it has 20,000 take-home rapid tests available for distribution.

Travellers are asked to take a test on the day they arrive and another 72 hours later.

Each kit contains five tests.

While the rapid tests being handed out at airports are a "valuable tool," the release also stated that rapid tests aren't perfect and produce more false negatives than other kinds of tests.

That's why the territory's chief public health officer said travellers who take the tests must must still closely monitor for symptoms and limit their contacts for three days upon arrival.

"It is extremely important that people using these tests do not become complacent when it comes to monitoring for symptoms," said Dr. Kami Kandola.

"It is also more important now to ask yourself every day, how do I feel, and run through a checklist of symptoms that you may not pay attention to without putting in that conscious effort."

Omicron becoming dominant strain

The release stated that the Omicron variant is becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Canada.

Last Sunday, health officials confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in the N.W.T., and they expect it will soon become the main strain in the territory, as well.

Health officials also said Omicron has a shorter incubation period than the Delta variant.

"Therefore, testing, along with limiting contact for the first 72 hours after returning from travel will assist in preventing COVID-19 spread during and after the holidays," the statement reads.

Territorial health officials have been asking travellers entering in the N.W.T. to limit their contacts between their household and others, wear a mask around others, avoid high-risk activities and large gatherings for three days after arriving.

Because symptoms of the Omicron variant are similar to those of the common cold, health officials say anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of travel and vaccination status, should isolate immediately and arrange for laboratory testing at a testing clinic or health centre.

Territorial case count down by one Tuesday

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the N.W.T. dropped by one on Tuesday.

The N.W.T. government's COVID-19 website states there are 15 active COVID-19 cases in the territory Tuesday, one fewer than on Monday.

Of the 15 cases, 11 are in the Yellowknife area, a drop of one since Monday, and four are in the Beaufort Delta region.

The website indicates that as of Dec. 18, the cases in the Beaufort Delta were in Inuvik and Fort McPherson, with each community having two cases.