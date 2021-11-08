Skip to Main Content
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nunavik

The 30 new cases reported in Inuvik today brings the total number of active cases in the northern Quebec region to 259. Salluit, pictured above, saw the biggest increase in cases, with 26.

A 4th community in the region added to red alert level

There are 26 new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Salluit. It is the community in Nunavik that has the most cases, accounting for 198 of the 259 active cases in the northern Quebec region, as of Monday. (Jo-Ann Demers/Radio-Canada)

Thirty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nunavik on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 259 in the northern Quebec region.

The biggest increase was in Salluit, which added 26 new cases since Sunday, for a total of 198 active cases.

There are also two new cases in Kangirsuk, two in Akulivik and one in Ivujivik.

Akulivik has been added to the red alert level.

It is the fourth community to be at that level. It includes a complete shutdown of all non-essential public places such as the school, youth centre, community centre and church until further notice 

And all non-essential activities in the community are stopped.

The jump in cases has prompted the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services to deliver a social media campaign to increase the number of vaccinated residents and compliance with public health measures.

There are 14 communities in Nunavik. The 10 other communities are at the orange alert level, which is the second highest.

