30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nunavik

Thirty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nunavik on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 259 in the northern Quebec region.

The biggest increase was in Salluit, which added 26 new cases since Sunday, for a total of 198 active cases.

There are also two new cases in Kangirsuk, two in Akulivik and one in Ivujivik.

Akulivik has been added to the red alert level.

It is the fourth community to be at that level. It includes a complete shutdown of all non-essential public places such as the school, youth centre, community centre and church until further notice

And all non-essential activities in the community are stopped.

The jump in cases has prompted the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services to deliver a social media campaign to increase the number of vaccinated residents and compliance with public health measures.

There are 14 communities in Nunavik. The 10 other communities are at the orange alert level, which is the second highest.