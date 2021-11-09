COVID-19 cases rise in Beaufort Delta, drop in Behchokǫ and Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation

While the number of COVID-19 cases doubled in Inuvik, and four were detected in Tuktoyaktuk, they dwindled to almost zero in Behchokǫ, and Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation this past weekend.

The overall number of cases in the territory dropped by one, to 46 on Monday, according to the N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

There are 18 active cases in the Beaufort Delta region, 14 in Inuvik — seven more than were reported Friday — and four in Tuktoyaktuk, where the territorial government also issued three public exposure notices.

The cases in each community has prompted the closure of local schools — East Three Elementary and Secondary School in Inuvik and Mangilaluk School in Tuktoyaktuk — until at least Nov. 17.

In Behchokǫ, there is now only one case being reported. There have been cases in the community since Sept. 8 when 12 cases were reported. The number peaked at 163 on Oct. 7 and has been on a downward trend ever since.

The public health order , which limited travel to and from the community, will be lifted Monday night at 11:59 p.m.

In Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, there is also only one active case of COVID-19.

There had been a relatively low number of cases, 10 or fewer, in the two communities from Sept. 8 to Oct. 13 when they started to increase, reaching a peak of 65 on Oct. 27. On Friday, there were seven cases.

On Sunday, the public health orders in each community — the order restricting gatherings in Hay River and the containment order in K'atl'odeeche First Nation — were lifted.

There are 25 cases in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, one more than was reported Friday. The territorial government also issued a public exposure notice Monday for a location in Yellowknife.

There is also one new case at the Ekati diamond mine.

The N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer also declared Monday that COVID-19 outbreaks at the territory's Legislative Assembly and at the Yellowknife Montessori School are now over.