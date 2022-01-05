Active N.W.T. COVID-19 cases double since New Year's Eve

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories has doubled since New Year's Eve.

The N.W.T. government is reporting 326 active cases in the territory, a little more than double the 160 it last reported on Dec. 31.

"A number of these cases have been linked to super-spreader events through household parties hosted over the holiday period," said Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, during a new conference Tuesday morning.

"COVID-19 infections are now in multiple communities and for the first time, there are COVID-19 infections in every region of the territory."

Of the 326 cases, 199 are in the Yellowknife area, compared to 132 on Dec. 31.

The region that experienced the second biggest increase is the Beaufort Delta, where there are now 50 reported cases, 46 more than reported on New Year's Eve.

In the Tłı̨chǫ region, there are 28 cases, an increase of 18 since Dec. 31. The Dehcho saw an increase of 21 cases since New Year's Eve. There are now 24 cases in the region.

There are 13 cases in Fort Smith, an increase of five since Dec. 31, seven cases in Hay River, six more than on New Year's Eve, and five cases in the Sahtu.

Kandola said Tuesday morning at the news conference that the Omicron variant is the dominant strain in the territory and announced a tightening of gathering restrictions to help limit the spread of the new variant.

Public exposure notices

Officials issued five public exposure notices Tuesday, three of them for flights.

The notices affect all passengers on the Jan. 3 Air Tindi flight 8T 242 from Yellowknife to Hay River, all passengers on the Jan. 1 Air North flight 4N 335 from Whitehorse to Inuvik and passengers in rows 17 to 23 on the Jan. 2 Canadian North flight 5T 244 from Edmonton to Inuvik.

Health officials said all affected passengers who are unvaccinated need to isolate where they are, not travel, and get tested on day eight of their isolation or is COVID-19 symptoms develop.

Those who are fully vaccinated are instructed to monitor for symptoms for 10 days from the date of the flight and get tested on day four or if symptoms develop.

Public exposure notices were also issued for the Gold Range Bar and Northern Fancy Meats in Yellowknife.

Yellowknife closing some public facilities

Earlier Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola tightened gathering restrictions in the territory until Jan. 21 to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

The measures include the suspension of many indoor activities labeled high risk, including all indoor winter sports, contacts sports and high intensity workout classes.

To comply with the new measures, the City of Yellowknife is closing several facilities while the new temporary public health order is in effect.

The facilities include the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Multiplex and the Yellowknife Community Arena, the city said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

It added that the indoor track at the fieldhouse will remain open during regular hours, but all other areas of the fieldhouse will be closed.

It said the Yellowknife Public Library and city hall will also remain open.