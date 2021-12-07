COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in N.W.T.

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to drop in the N.W.T. as the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) reported 10 cases across the territory Monday compared to 13 last Friday.

Seven of the active cases are in Yellowknife and three are in the Beaufort Delta region. The only community that had active cases in the region last week was Tuktoyaktuk.

The public health containment order in that community, imposed on Nov. 9, was lifted as of midnight Sunday.

As of Monday, the OCPHO is reporting the number of cases by region, except on Wednesdays, when it will identify the communities.

The OCPHO also said it's been five days since a new COVID-19 case was reported in the territory.

Vaccine uptake

As of Monday, the N.W.T. government also started partially reporting the number of people vaccinated in the territory who are five and older.

While it is not yet reporting how many children aged five to 11 have received a COVID-19 vaccine, the website does indicate 75 of the population aged five and over are fully vaccinated, and 81 per cent are partially vaccinated.

The website also indicates that 81 per cent of the population 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 84 per cent are partially vaccinated.

It also states that 84 per cent of the population aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, and 78 per cent are partially vaccinated.