2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yukon, no public exposure

There are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, according to Dr. Brendan Hanley, the chief medical officer of health, in a news release Tuesday.

It brings the total number of cases to 84 in the territory.

The news release says there is just one active case currently.

Case 83 is in an adult in Whitehorse and is related to international travel, the release says. There were no public exposures and the individual is isolating in a "safe and effective manner."

Case 84 is a Yukon resident who acquired the infection outside of the territory, was tested out of the territory and will remain out of Yukon until they are non-infectious, the release says. While they will be added to Yukon's case count, the case does not increase the number of active cases in the territory.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms in Whitehorse is encouraged to call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book a test online.

Residents outside Whitehorse should contact their rural community health centre.