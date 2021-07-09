10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Yukon
3 of the new cases are in Old Crow, says local government
There are 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yukon on Thursday.
Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley said in a news release that the cases are from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday.
It brings the active case count to 123.
Of the new cases, four are in Whitehorse, three are in rural communities and three are pending confirmation, the release says.
According to a post from the Vuntut Gwitchin Government on Facebook, three of the active cases are in Old Crow, Yukon.
"This means local transmission is likely occurring within the community," the post says.
It also reminds its residents there is a vaccine clinic for adults and youth on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. local time and there is another rapid testing clinic on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chief Zheh Gittlit School.
