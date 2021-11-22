Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 cases in Nunavik trend downward after recent spike

After spiking from 160 to 219 COVID-19 cases between Nov. 12 and 14, cases in Nunavik have decreased steadily and slowly and stand at 185 as of Nov. 21.

Restrictions in Kuujjuaq loosen slightly

The number of COVID-19 cases is dropping slowly in the northern Quebec region of Nunavik, and restrictions have been eased slightly in Kuujjuaq where the school and the daycare reopened Monday. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

After a sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in Nunavik 10 days ago, cases in the northern Quebec region have decreased steadily and slowly.

Cases jumped from 160 to 219 between Nov. 12 and 14. On Nov. 17, they rose to 222 but have gone down since. As of Nov. 21, the number of active cases stood at 185, according to Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services's Facebook page.

Of those cases, 27 new ones were reported Sunday.

There is one hospitalization in the region.

According to the health board, there are 74 cases in Akulivik, 66 in Salluit, 22 in Aupaluk, 13 in Kuujjuaq, four in Kangirsuk and three in Tasiujaq.

Restrictions eased slightly in Kuujjuaq

Public health measures are being eased slightly Monday in Kuujjuaq as the community enters a new alert level: orange plus, which is the second highest alert level after red.

The school and daycare are reopening and small, private gatherings of less than 10 people are allowed, according to the health board's Facebook page.

"Curfew will still be in effect and non-essential places will remain closed. Working from home is encouraged, although the workplaces will be open," reads the health board's post.

Five of the region's 14 communities remain at the highest alert level, red, while the others are at the orange alert level, which is now the third highest.

Also, as of Nov. 18, the health board stated people over 70 years old can get a booster dose if it has been six months since they received their second dose.

