1 new COVID-19 case identified in non-resident worker in Yellowknife

A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday in a non-resident worker in Yellowknife.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) says the worker, based in Yellowknife, was diagnosed after required routine testing, according to a news release.

About 10 "workplace contacts" were also identified. All were reported isolating and doing well.

There is no risk to the public at this time as there are no public health exposures, the release states, including any potential exposure on flights into the N.W.T.

Among N.W.T. residents, there are currently no active cases of COVID-19.