New case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Inuvik

Health authorities say an individual has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Inuvik, N.W.T., according to a release sent Tuesday morning.

The news release says the individual had travelled internationally and was self-isolating with their household. No risk to the public was identified.

"They are doing well at-home," the release reads. "Public health's investigation identified only individuals within the household as contacts."

The case is the fourth to have been identified in Inuvik since the beginning of the pandemic. It follows confirmation of the first-ever case in Hay River, N.W.T., over the weekend, and five other cases in Yellowknife last week.

The territory currently has seven active cases of COVID-19. It's seen 22 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The release says the new case in Inuvik is an example of how rules requiring self-isolation work to prevent spread within the territory. All travellers entering the N.W.T. are required to self-isolate with their households for 14 days.

"There's no doubt that the requirement to self-isolate is a sacrifice. It's not easy," the release reads. "But it is the most important way we can help take control of the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks, and keep our friends, families, and communities safe.

"As we celebrate the holidays, let's celebrate those who continue to do their part to keep our territory safe by following this guidance, encourage those we know to do the same, and think about our individual responsibility in making good choices," it concludes.