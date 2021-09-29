New restrictions imposed as Coral Harbour sees its 1st case of COVID-19

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Coral Harbour, Nunavut.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, announced the positive case in a news release Wednesday morning. There are now two active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut; the other is in Kinngait.

The person in Coral Harbour tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms, Patterson said. The individual is doing well and isolating.

Patterson said contact tracing is ongoing and those exposed will need to isolate for 14 days after their last exposure.

"I urge all eligible residents of Coral Harbour to get vaccinated, it is our best protection against COVID-19," Patterson said.

Anyone who is not vaccinated leaving the community on or after Sept. 21 should isolate for 14 days from the date of departure, it says in the release. Those who are fully vaccinated should self monitor for 14 days from the date of departure.

As of Tuesday, 61 per cent of people 12 years and older in Coral Harbour had received their first dose of the vaccine, with 53 per cent are fully vaccinated. That's far behind the territorial average of 85 per cent with their first dose and 74 per cent fully vaccinated.

Coral Harbour and Kugaaruk currently have the lowest vaccination rates in the territory.

New restrictions in place

The territory said schools and childcare facilities can stay open "to ensure continuity of learning."

"Due to the current risk of exposure to multiple people in multiple households, some public health measures in Coral Harbour are being increased to help control and contain possible transmission of the virus," it says in the release.

Effective immediately:

Travel to and from Coral Harbour is not recommended.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Indoor gatherings in dwellings are restricted to 5 people, plus household members.

Indoor public gatherings are restricted to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Places of worship are restricted to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Fitness programs are limited to solo workouts only.

Hair dressers and other personal services are closed.

No public places may allow group tours, group workouts or singing.

Gatherings in arenas are restricted to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less. A maximum of 25 spectators and no team sports.

Restaurants are restricted to take-out only. Maximum 10 people in line.

Group counselling sessions are limited to 10 people.

Parks remain open but park buildings are closed.

Long-term care and elders' facilities may allow a max of one visitor per resident; masks mandatory for all visitors over age of four; only immediate family.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away by telephone, the territory says. People are asked to not go to the health centre in person.

People can also contact their local health centre to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Iqaluit Public Health takes vaccine walk-ins for Pfizer (ages 12 to 17) on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins for Moderna (18 and older) are held Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.