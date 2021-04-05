Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 case confirmed in Yellowknife

The office of the Northwest Territories chief public health officer reported one new case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife on Monday.

The infection is related to international travel, health officials say

N.W.T. health officials say there is no risk to the public at this time. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters)

The Northwest Territories is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife.

In a Monday release, the territory's office of the chief public health officer said the person is an N.W.T. resident and the case is related to international travel.

The individual was tested at the time of arrival in Canada, the release said, and "existing federal and N.W.T. processes were followed."

The person "was not communicable during air travel," it added. The office said there is no risk to the public at this time.

Three contacts isolating 

Three contacts related to the case were identified and they, along with the confirmed case, are self-isolating and reportedly doing well.

The new case comes after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the territory's Diavik Diamond mine on Saturday.

Two cases have been reported at the mine. Both are out-of-territory workers. 

The first case, announced March 29, was confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. It's the first variant of concern identified in the territory.

