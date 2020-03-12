Here's a list of what's cancelled or postponed across the North

On the advice of health officials, numerous events planned for the coming weeks in all three territories are being cancelled or postponed.

Governments and organizations are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, as there are still no confirmed cases in the territories.

CBC will keep an updated list of the latest with major gatherings across Nunavut, N.W.T., Yukon, and northern Quebec.

Here's what's been cancelled or postponed so far.

Nunavut

The Terence Tootoo Memorial tournament has been postponed until November. The tournament was expected to attract more teams this year with the opening of Rankin Inlet's new arena, which has more space and seating.

The big raffle associated with the tournament will also be postponed until November, unless all tickets are sold before then. Despite the postponement, the 2021 tournament will still be held in March.

Baffinland's Mary River mine technical hearings will go ahead, but not in-person. Instead the hearings will be conducted via teleconference. The Nunavut Impact Review Board has said the hearings could still start on Monday, but may have to be delayed.

Nunavut Mining Symposium has been cancelled.

Northwest Territories

The Dene Nation Education Summit originally scheduled for next week in Hay River has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.

Tours of the Legislative Assembly have been cancelled for the time being, according to a sign posted on the building.

Behchokǫ̀ Youth Handgame Tournament scheduled for March 28 and 29 has been postponed until further notice.

The Tłı̨chǫ youth conference scheduled for March 19 to 22 has been postponed.

All tours of the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly have been cancelled for the time being. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

Yukon

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations have postponed the Special General Assembly and Elders Senate, scheduled for this month, with no new date announced. Smaller community events will continue to go ahead at this time.

The Arctic Winter Games have been cancelled. They were scheduled to happen in Whitehorse, Mar. 15 to 21.

Northern Quebec

The Kuukuminuuwich (Grandmothers) 4th Annual Gathering, scheduled to start Thursday in Nemaska, Que., has been postponed by the Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association.

What's going ahead

All events, programs and services run by the City of Yellowknife are going ahead. However, the city suggests that residents access the city's e-services and engage in social distancing — the practice of avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least two metres from others.

Residents can call 867-920-5600 to make payments with credit card or use the after-hours drop box at City Hall to pay by cheque.

The Long John Jamboree scheduled for late March in Yellowknife, is set to go ahead with additional heath precautions, N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola said Wednesday at a press conference.

Polar Pond Hockey tournament in Hay River, N.W.T., starting Friday is still scheduled to proceed. Organizers posted to Facebook that extra sanitizers will be available in the pavilion​​​​​​, and are asking participants to avoid shaking hands or high fives at the end of a game.

The Canadian North Tournament scheduled for April 9 - 12 in Yellowknife is still set to go ahead at this point, though the organizers are continuing to work with health officials and will decide whether to cancel the tournament on their recommendation.

Folk on the Rocks posted on its Instagram account Thursday that it is still planning to go ahead for its Yellowknife music festival, scheduled for July, but will monitor the situation.

The Yukon Legislative Assembly was scheduled to recess next week during the Arctic Winter Games, but MLAs will now be sitting through the week.