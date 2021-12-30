COVID-19 spreads to Cambridge Bay, as Nunavut case count rises to 94

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Nunavut continues to grow — so too, does the number of communities where the virus has spread.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said that of the 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory on Thursday, two of them are in Cambridge Bay.

Across nine communities in Nunavut, there are now a total of 94 active cases of the virus, the bulk of which are in Iqaluit (31) and Rankin Inlet (28). Both of those communities have six new cases each, compared to Wednesday.

There are also four more cases in Pangnirtung, bringing the total number of active cases there to 28, and one more case each in Sanirajak and Qikiqtarjuaq. There are a total of nine active cases in Sanirajak and two in Qikiqtarjuaq.

During a media conference on Wednesday, Premier P.J. Akeeagok said the rising number of cases was bringing the health-care system to a "breaking point," and the lockdown was extended to Jan. 17.

An order issued Wednesday says people shall not gather indoors with people they don't live with, while outdoor gatherings are restricted to five people. Travel to and from Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit, Pangnirtung, Sanirajak, Igloolik and Arviat is restricted to essential services and people who are returning home or heading to southern Canada.

Non-essential travel, especially between communities, is being "highly discouraged."

"The seriousness of the Omicron variant and how it is overwhelming our health care system cannot be overstated," said Patterson in Thursday's statement.

"Please stay home; don't gather; wear a mask; get vaccinated. Only one person per household should go to the store — it is not a place to socialize."