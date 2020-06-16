N.W.T. top doctors take your COVID-19 questions live on The Trailbreaker

Do you have questions about COVID-19 and the Northwest Territories' plan to ease public health restrictions?

N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook will be taking questions live Thursday morning on CBC's The Trailbreaker with guest host Alyssa Mosher.

Since the last call-in with the doctors, the N.W.T. government announced it had fined six more people $1,725 each for violating self-isolation and travel restrictions.

Canada's chief public health officer also spoke out about pandemic "fatigue," as cases of COVID-19 have surged in parts of the country, especially among young people. Meanwhile, the Kátł'odeeche First Nation near Hay River, N.W.T., closed its reserve to out-of-territory visitors again, due to the fear of COVID-19, as cases spike in nearby Alberta.