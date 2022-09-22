Leaders in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., walk back request to move sentencing hearing for man who stabbed 3 people

Fort Good Hope's chief and council has rescinded a request to move a sentencing hearing to a different community.

Thaddeus McNeely is set to be sentenced in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., on July 27 and 28 for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. McNeely admitted to stabbing three people in the community of about 600 on the night of Sept. 20, 2022. One victim died, while two others suffered serious injuries.

Earlier this month, Chief Lucy Jackson wrote a letter to the Supreme Court of the N.W.T. expressing the trauma the events put the community through and saying that the community is still grieving. In the letter, she asked that the case be moved to another community.

The court convened Monday to discuss the request.

Sub-chief Collin Pierrot appeared by phone on Jackson's behalf. He told the court that after a meeting last week, chief and council decided to retract that letter.

He said there had been a miscommunication and the community's leadership wasn't aware that the victims' families wanted the case to proceed in the community.

He said the families see the hearing as a way to obtain closure.

"We're here to support them," he said.

McNeely's lawyer, Jay Bran, told the court that McNeely also wants the hearing to happen in the community so he can appear in front of his family and the victims' families.

McNeely, appearing by video from custody, confirmed he has wanted to be sentenced in the community from the beginning.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau told the court that, when possible, the court tries to administer hearings in the communities where the events took place. She said that allows the community to attend and provide victim impact statements, which is a part of the sentencing process.

Charbonneau added, however, that the court takes into account the position of the accused and the position of the Crown which represents the public.

"The decision is made by the court, but it's not made in a vacuum," she said.

After hearing from Pierrot that the letter was rescinded, Charbonneau said the matter was "resolved in a way that is more simple than might otherwise be the case."

McNeely's sentencing hearing will proceed as scheduled on July 27 and 28 in Fort Good Hope.