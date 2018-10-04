Skip to Main Content
Yellowknife council candidates go head to head in election forum
Live Blog

After four candidates for mayor squared off in a forum hosted by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce earlier this week, 16 council candidates will take their turn tonight.

All 16 candidates have been invited to forum, which will be livestreamed on chamber of commerce Facebook page

CBC News ·
Mayoral candidates debated in front of a packed house Tuesday evening at a forum hosted by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce at Northern United Place. Thursday, candidates for council will take their turn. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Northern United Place, will be live streamed by the chamber of commerce on their Facebook page.

CBC's Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi is live-blogging the event. Follow along with her below.

