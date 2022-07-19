Council deadlock sinks Whitehorse cannabis store's zoning change bid

Whitehorse city council has rejected a zoning amendment request from the backers of a proposed cannabis store.

Community Cannabis would have been located on Second Avenue in downtown Whitehorse, within 150 metres of the Individual Learning Centre.

That's too close under territorial regulations, which consider the centre a school. The city has the power to grant an exemption, but that request proved controversial.

"I believe that I can reasonably conclude that a cannabis store in this location would be incompatible with the area and would be an inappropriate use of the site," said Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu.

"Because when we're talking about the health and safety and well-being of our young people, that in my mind takes precedence over anything else."

But other councillors said the territorial regulations are unclear and there's no clear evidence that the proximity of Community Cannabis to the Individual Learning Centre posed a risk to youth. A committee report on the amendment request also noted territorial law requires cannabis sellers to verify a customer's age and identity.

"There's very little expertise out there that we can turn to, to say that 100 metres is somehow offside but a 150-metre buffer is OK," said Coun. Kirk Cameron.

Cameron voted in favour of the zoning amendment because the store would still have to clear a territorial licensing process.

"This isn't our problem," Cameron said. "This has been a handoff from a senior government."

Coun. Ted Laking declared a conflict of interest and left the chamber for the vote, which ended in a 3-3 tie. That means the measure fails.

Nobody from Community Cannabis was available to comment.