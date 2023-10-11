Could the Yukon government fall over a plan to close rural dumps?

It would be one for the political science textbooks: a minority government collapsing because it closed four rural dumps.

Yukon NDP Leader Kate White said Wednesday the Liberal government is risking precisely that if it doesn't back down from its plan to consolidate rural solid waste transfer stations.

"We're in a minority government situation. And if I put forward a motion that says 'Do not close these facilities,' I imagine that the Yukon Party would vote with me and then the Liberals would have to deal with that, right? Am I prepared to? Absolutely," White told reporters Wednesday.

"But do I have an expectation that the officials can work with communities to find a solution? I do."

White's statement strongly insinuates she's willing to topple the government over the controversy. An NDP spokesperson later said White never explicitly threatened to bring in a confidence motion.

Under a confidence and supply agreement, White's NDP agrees to prop up the minority Liberals in exchange for legislative concessions and funding for the party's legislative operations. The deal includes a provision requiring the government to consult with residents of four small, unincorporated communities on options for household garbage disposal.

NDP Leader Kate White. (Julien Gignac/CBC)

The Liberals are moving ahead with a plan to close some smaller transfer stations, beef up security at others and begin charging tipping fees for residents to dispose of their trash.

"The reality is that we're trying to make sure that our regional landfills are controlled, that people have to go through the system and pay a tipping fee, which has some people irritated, and pay for the garbage there they're producing," said community Services minister Richard Mostyn. "And by doing that you then reduce the amount of garbage you're collecting."

Mostyn also said the government is living up to the terms of CASA. He cited, for example, a community meeting in Silver City later this month, where department officials will talk about ways residents can recycle and compost more of their trash, as well as use electric fencing to deter wildlife.

The government's plans still have to go through a review before the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB). One of the project's pages on YESAB's website includes dozens of angry comments from residents and local officials in the Kluane region, which would be hard hit by the changes.

Yukon community services minister Richard Mostyn speaks with reporters Oct. 11. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

White said residents in the communities are clear: They want remote rural dumps nearest them to stay open.

"What they're all saying is they're happy to pay for garbage, but they're they're not prepared to drive more than 100 km on a round trip to get rid of garbage," she said.

White said as long as officials are still meeting with residents, she's prepared to hold off on any moves that could bring down the government.

For his part, Mostyn showed no sign of backing down from the plan.

"I'm endeavouring to meet the letter in the spirit of the agreement we have with the New Democratic Party," he said.