Possible cougar seen crossing N.W.T. highway

There was a rare sighting of a large wildcat over the weekend on the Ingraham Trail outside of Yellowknife.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said in an email that they received the report of a possible cougar sighting at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. The animal was seen crossing the highway between the Cameron Falls trailhead and Reid Lake campground.

A cougar in the North Slave region is rare, but not unheard of, the email said. Back in 2008 there were two cougar sightings in the Yellowknife area that caused Parker Park to be closed.

The territory recommends people are alert and aware of their surroundings if they're out hiking or camping in the area. People who have dogs with them should be sure they are leashed.

"Cougars are secretive and rarely seen, but can be aggressive and unpredictable if they encounter people," the email said.

If you do encounter a cougar, stay calm and keep the cougar in view, the territory recommends.

People should also maintain eye contact with it and back away slowly. Do not turn your back on the cougar and do not run, instead speak loudly and firmly. Raise your arms or use a stick to make yourself look bigger. If you are attacked by a cougar, the department said to fight back.

When you are no longer in danger, call the Department of Environment and Natural Resources as soon as possible to report the sighting.