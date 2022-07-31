Costumes, Beyblades, LARPing: Ptarmicon returns to Yellowknife

Ptarmicon, known as the most northern gaming and pop culture event, was held at the Ed Jeske Arena over the long weekend.
It served as a chance for people to show off their costumes, play games and visit different vendors.
Check out some of the photos from Saturday:
Jaxon Melanson, nine, and Jude Peterson, 11, competing in a Beyblade battle. The Beyblade tournament held at Ptarmicon this weekend marks the first ever in the Northwest Territories. (Rose Danen/CBC) Averai Slugget, 12, cosplaying as Shinobou from anime TV show Demon Slayer. (Rose Danen/CBC) Nathan Tremblett, 10, left, and his younger brother Kristofer Tremblett, six, pose together in their Mandelorian and Darth Vader costumes. They are huge fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. (Rose Danen/CBC) Trevin Yakeleya, 17, left, and Jayden Sayine, 15, dueling it out in the video game tent. (Rose Danen/CBC) A yoga break led by yoga teacher-in-training Elaine Welsh, front. (Rose Danen/CBC) Elaine Landry surrounded by her anime-inspired stickers, charms, and buttons. She travelled all the way from Fort Providence for Ptarmicon. (Rose Danen/CBC) Michelle Tremblay, owner of Halu Creations, shows off her self-described "whimsical and spooky" artwork. (Rose Danen/CBC) Andre Phillips, a member of Yellowknife LARP (Live Action Role Playing), ready to greet convention goers interested in LARPing. (Rose Danen/CBC) Paula Sullivan poses joyfully, showing off her steampunk airship pirate costume. (Rose Danen/CBC)