78-year-old reluctant to retire in face of N.W.T. coroner shortage

Community coroners have a tough job, often dealing with tragic circumstances and erratic hours.

But for John Herring, 78, of Fort Simpson, it's a community service he's proud to provide because he says his investigations provide important answers for the family and friends of the deceased, and provide information that may help at inquests or with criminal investigations.

Herring has been a community coroner for 41 years. He's one of two coroners in Fort Simpson.

The former teacher has considered retiring, but until more people step up, he won't step down.

"If we had an abundance of coroners I could step back but, right now there are just two of us in Fort Simpson covering the [Dehcho region] and it is a heavy job," Herring said.

Herring is known for his civic mindedness and was recently recognized with a Senator's award.

Vacancies not new

A coroner determines how a person died: whether by homicide, suicide, accidental, natural or unexplained causes. A medical examiner in Edmonton then determines the specific cause of death.

"We are not finding fault, we are finding facts," Herring said. He said he understands why people might be hesitant to apply for the on-call, fee for service job given the sensitive nature of the work.

The territory has struggled with a shortage of community coroners for years.

At least nine of the territory's 33 communities currently have shortages or vacancies. Another six communities have never had a coroner, communities such as Kakisa and Colville Lake.

Chief Coroner Cathy Menard understands it takes a certain person to deal with death.

"This work is not for everybody. It is very difficult. For myself, I was born and raised in the North, I'm a northerner and I've always seen myself in a helping role. So for me, it's always been that I'm helping my fellow northerners," Menard said.

She said their summer recruitment campaign wrapped up with promising resumes. Coroner training is scheduled to begin later this fall, with ongoing support throughout the year.