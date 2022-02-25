A Nunavut coroner's inquest into the 2017 RCMP shooting of a man in Sanirajak begins Monday morning.

Jeremy Nuvviaq died May 2, 2017, at age 39 after he livestreamed a video on Facebook where he said he wanted to 'die by police.' He was one of three people killed by police in Nunavut in a five-month span.

According to an RCMP news release at the time, someone called the police about the livestream. When officers arrived, police said Nuvviaq "confronted" them while holding a gun. They said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but were unsuccessful.

The shooting was investigated by the Ottawa Police Service, but no charges were laid. In an email Friday, the Ottawa Police Service said its homicide unit found "there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of Jeremy Nuvviaq."

The inquest, which is set to be held in Sanirajak from Monday to Friday, will examine the circumstances around Nuvviaq's death and look at ways to prevent similar deaths in the future.

It will be led by Sheldon Toner, the coroner's counsel. Nunavut Chief Coroner Khen Sagadraca will preside over it.

In October, an inquest jury found the death of Charles Qirngnirq, who was shot by RCMP in 2016, was a homicide.

In 2019, the family of Kunuk Qamaniq launched a lawsuit against RCMP for killing their son, after a November 2018 inquest ruled his death a homicide.