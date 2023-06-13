Coroner's inquest into 2021 death of infant begins in Whitehorse

A coroner's inquest into the death of a 7-month-old girl from Watson Lake, Yukon, is underway this week in Whitehorse.

Kaiya Sandra Faith Stone-Kirk was reported dead to the Yukon Coroner's Service in August 2021 at the Watson Lake Community Hospital. She was staying at a babysitter's house at the time of her death.

Presiding coroner Mara Pollock and a jury heard Monday from Stone-Kirk's grandmother, Margaret Sue Stone. At the time, Stone was the primary caregiver for Stone-Kirk and her brother, who was 17 months old.

The children's parents had struggled with substance use, Stone told the inquest, and were unable to care for them. Stone had an agreement with Family and Children's Services to care for the children. But in late July, Stone and both children became sick with COVID-19. As Stone's symptoms worsened, she was hospitalized and had to find other arrangements for the kids.

Stone said she and Family and Children's Services planned for her grandchildren to stay with Cheryl Wolftail. Wolftail, who lives just outside Watson Lake, had looked after the children on a few occasions in the past.

Wolftail also testified Monday. She told the inquest a social worker asked if she could care for the children. At first, Wolftail said, she was reluctant to take them: she, too, had COVID-19 at the time and was already caring for her own children and her niece. Wolftail said her family had been told by health-care workers to isolate themselves in their home.

In the end, she agreed to take Stone's grandkids. She said she wanted to help out.

Wolftail said she was overwhelmed caring for the five children in her home while she was sick. She said Family and Children's Services had brought over a bassinet for the baby to sleep in, but on the second night of the kids' stay, she put the baby on a bed.

The following morning, Wolftail said she found Stone-Kirk wedged between the wall and the bed where she had been sleeping. The baby wasn't breathing. Wolftail said she immediately panicked and called for medical help.

The inquest also heard testimony from Wolftail's daughter, who was staying in the house at the time, as well as a recorded police interview with another child in the house following the death.

During emotional testimony, Stone described the immense pain of losing her granddaughter. She told the jury her pain was "unimaginable," and her hopes and dreams for the future had been washed away after her granddaughter's death.

Pollock, the presiding coroner, made it clear on Monday the jury's role is not to find any party responsible for Stone-Kirk's death. Rather, the role of the inquest is to assess the circumstances that led to the baby's death, and provide recommendations to avoid a similar situation in the future.

The inquest will continue all week. Jury members will hear from Family and Children's Services and medical personnel, among other witnesses.