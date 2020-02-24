Coroner's inquest called into death of man found near Inuvik

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Coroner has called an inquest into the death of Richard Binder Jr., who was found dead near Inuvik in 2018.

According to a news release Monday, the inquest will be held at the Mackenzie Hotel in Inuvik starting March 3.

Binder Jr., 35, was the subject of a police search when his body was found near Big Lake, just outside Inuvik, on Nov. 3, 2018.

Days earlier, police had requested the public's help to locate Binder Jr., who police said was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for charges that included assault causing bodily harm and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

At the time, N.W.T. RCMP requested that Edmonton Police Services conduct an external investigation into his disappearance.