Coroner's inquest to look into 2021 death of infant in Watson Lake, Yukon

A coroner's inquest will be held next week in Yukon, in relation to the death of an infant in Watson Lake in 2021.

In a news release on Wednesday, the coroner's service said the death of seven-month-old Kaiya Sandra Faith Stone-Kirk was reported to the coroner on August 1, 2021, by the hospital in Watson Lake.

The release included no other details about the circumstances around the death.

The inquest will be held before a jury, beginning on Monday and is scheduled to continue through Friday. The presiding coroner will be Mara Pollock.

Pollock and the jury will hear from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding Stone-Kirk's death. The jury might then make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances. They jury will not make any findings about legal responsibility.

The public inquest will be held at the Yukon Inn in Whitehorse and will also be livestreamed.