Schools closed, travel to and from Coral Harbour restricted due to COVID-19

Nunavut's chief public health officer has added new, stricter rules in Coral Harbour after memorial gatherings were held in the community in late September and early October.

In a news release, Dr. Michael Patterson said those gatherings pose a "significant risk of exposure to COVID-19."

"I must remind everyone that no one should be visiting the homes of people who are under isolation for high-risk exposure to COVID-19 and no one with confirmed COVID-19 or under isolation orders should be visiting other households, walking about in the community, or going to public events."

Coral Harbour, a community of about 900, reported its first case of COVID-19 on Sept. 29.

There are now two active cases in the community, according to territorial government statistics.

As of Friday, they were the only active cases in Nunavut.

Schools closed, no gatherings

Effective immediately, anyone who is not vaccinated and who visited Coral Harbour after Sept. 21 should isolate for 14 days from the date of departure. Those who are fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms.

Anyone who attended household gatherings in Coral Harbour on or after Sept. 29 should isolate immediately for 14 days.

Coral Harbour has a population of about 900, and is on Southampton Island, north of Hudson Bay. (CBC)

Travel to and from the community is now restricted, except for medical travel and for those who are fully vaccinated and have already received a travel exemption letter. To obtain permission to travel, email: CPHOtravelrequests@gov.nu.ca.

Several new measures are also now in effect:

Schools and childcare facilities are closed.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 5 people.

Indoor gatherings are restricted to five people (for emergencies only) plus household members.

Indoor public gatherings, including churches, gyms, fitness centres, libraries and galleries are not allowed.

Arenas, parks and playgrounds are closed.

All non-essential businesses, including government and hamlet offices, are closed.

Restaurants and licenses establishments are restricted to take-out only, with a maximum of 10 people in line.

Group counselling sessions are not allowed.

Long-term care facilities are closed to visitors and residents may not leave the grounds of the facilities, including health centres.

If someone develops symptoms, they're being told to call the health centre or the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-945-8604 between 10 and 6 p.m. ET. Public health asks that they do not go to the health centre in person.

Vaccine appointments are still available at the health centre, and people are being asked to call ahead.