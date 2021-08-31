Yukon reports 1st COVID-19 case at long term care home

A resident at Whitehorse's Copper Ridge Place has tested positive for COVID-19 — the first time a case has been confirmed at a Yukon long term care home.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, health officials say the person was transferred to the home from the Whitehorse hospital on Sunday. The affected person is isolated and in good health, the release says.

Residents and staff in the same unit are being monitored and tested "as required." As of Monday, no other tests had come back positive.

"During the long months of this pandemic we have been prepared for this," said Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott in a statement.

"The early recognition and appropriate response have minimized risk of transmission in continuing care. I am confident that the measures in place will minimize risk in continuing care."

Yukon has four long term care homes, with a total of 220 residents. According to health officials, the vaccination rate among residents at those homes is more than 95 per cent.

Health officials confirmed a total of five new COVID-19 cases in Yukon between noon Friday and noon Monday. They did not say where those cases were in the territory.

As of Monday, Yukon had 21 active cases of COVID-19.