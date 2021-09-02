Yukon officials declare COVID-19 outbreak at long term care home

A staff member at a Whitehorse long term care home has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the territorial government to declare an outbreak at the facility.

It follows another case announced earlier this week, involving a resident at Copper Ridge Place who had been transferred from the Whitehorse Hospital. That case was Yukon's first to be confirmed at a long term care home.

In a news release on Wednesday, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott said the new case at Copper Ridge Place is linked to the earlier one. The staff member was working in the same house as the resident.

Officials described the situation as "contained," but said an outbreak was declared "because the case occurred within the facility itself."

The staff member is isolating and contact tracing is underway.

"With the current measures in place and investigation well underway, we are in a good position at this time," Elliott said in a written statement.

Visitor access to the affected unit is being restricted for the next 28 days. Visitation is not affected in other parts of Copper Ridge Place.

As of Wednesday, Yukon had 24 active cases of COVID-19. Officials reported five new cases between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, with two of those in Whitehorse, two in rural communities, and one involving an out-of-territory resident.