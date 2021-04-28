Convicted cousin delivers agitated testimony in Hay River murder trial

Testifying against her cousin in a first degree murder trial was the last place Sasha Cayen said she wanted to be, Tuesday afternoon.

It was clear from her body language, the growing agitation in her voice and an outburst under cross examination by James George Thomas's defence lawyer, John Hale, after which she declared she needed a break. She appeared in court by video, from a room elsewhere in the same courthouse.

"I blacked out bits and pieces," she said, angrily, when Hale suggested she was the first to propose "jacking" Alexander Norwegian for whatever drugs and money he had after buying $60 worth of crack cocaine from him at the portage in Hay River, Northwest Territories, on Boxing Day of 2017.

Hale noted Norwegian was in a remote location because he was hiding from police, and wouldn't report being robbed because there was a warrant out for his arrest.

"It comes into your head it would be a good place to jack him," Hale probed.

At first, Cayen shook her head no. Then she told the court, "I can't lie and say something I didn't say," noting she had sworn on a Bible to tell the truth, and the exact events were a blur because she'd been drunk.

Back in early 2019, the 27-year-old woman — who lives in Hay River with the grandparents who raised her — pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Norwegian's death. She was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment, and has already been released from custody.

Her cousin, Tyler Cayen, already took the stand in Thomas's trial and pleaded guilty to accessory to manslaughter in the same death, more than two years ago. A fourth cousin, Levi Cayen, goes to trial on a first degree murder charge in February 2022.

At the time of Norwegian's death, Sasha Cayen told Crown prosecutor Duane Praught she had been on Christmas holidays from her job as a secretary at West Point First Nation and had been regularly using crack cocaine and drinking alcohol for six months.

Her testimony was marred with frustrated replies, repeating phrases like "I don't know", and "I guess so." She frequently said she had been drunk and couldn't remember all the details.

Boxing Day 2017

Cayen said she spent most of Dec. 26, 2017, drinking, to her recollection, at Thomas's house.

Thomas drove her to buy $60 of crack from Norwegian at the portage in the evening, and later the two of them went — along with Tyler Cayen — to pull Norwegian's vehicle out of a snowbank.

Cayen said she received another piece of crack and some cash in exchange.

When she and Tyler finished smoking it, roughly 30 minutes after getting back to Thomas's house, she said she was interested in getting more.

"I don't know how it happened," she told the court. She said someone asked if Norwegian had lots of drugs on him, and that someone suggested stealing whatever he had.

There was a pause in the courtroom.

Then, Praught asked, "who said that?"

"I'm pretty sure it was Jim," she replied, referring to James Thomas.

When asked how she responded to the suggestion, Cayen replied "I said 'alright,' I guess, thinking I was going to get another hit out of it but I didn't get anything."

Back to the portage

Cayen told Praught she knew Norwegian was back at the portage because they'd been texting — his name in her phone was Buds.

"Alex [Norwegian] said he was waiting for me to bring him a drink … he was out there, waiting. I didn't ask him to meet me."

She said she discussed his location with her cousins but they "didn't say anything about beating him up."

Cayen said Thomas and Levi Cayen went to the porch to "get ready" and then took off on a snowmobile.

An hour later, when her two cousins still hadn't returned, she reached out to Norwegian.

"I tried texting to see if everything was OK and he didn't reply," she said. Ten to 15 minutes later, her cousins returned and Tyler started a fire. Into the fire, she said, went a cracked white Samsung tablet, Norwegian's brown Carhartt jacket and grey wool sweater.

After that, she said, Levi Cayen went to the Rooster convenience store to call police and report a drunk driver out at the portage, while Tyler Cayen and James Thomas went out to look for Norwegian's stash.

"I kept trying to get ahold of Alex [Norwegian], but there was still no response or anything."

Despite the call to police, the court heard earlier in the trial that Norwegian's badly beaten body was not found until more than a day later when a passerby came upon the scene.

The defence will continue its cross examination Wednesday. The prosecution is expected to call a DNA expert as its next witness.