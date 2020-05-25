Yukon officially bans conversion therapy

Yukon has become the fourth province or territory to ban conversion therapy.

In the legislature on Monday, the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Protection Act (Bill No. 9) received assent, and is now in force after a unanimous vote in support.

This makes Yukon the only territory to pass legislation banning or criminalizing conversion therapy — the widely discredited practice of trying to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity through counselling, behaviour modification or medication.

The Canadian Psychological Association and the Canadian Psychiatric Society have condemned the practice.

The newly passed act in Yukon bans the practice of conversion therapy for minors, and keeps substitute decision makers from consenting to it on behalf of another person. It also ensures conversion therapy is not an insured health service in the territory.

Minister Responsible for the Women's Directorate Jeanie McLean said in legislature Monday that she is proud the government is "moving forward to protect the safety of LGBTQ2S+ Yukoners."

"We are allies. We need to be here for them by actively working to end discrimination and any practices that aim to do them harm," said McLean.

She said approving the bill removes "threats to justice and dangerous practices" toward members of the Yukon community.

Joe Wickenhauser, executive director of the Yukon Pride Centre, says this is a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done. (Submitted by Joe Wickenhauser)

Joe Wickenhauser, executive director of the Yukon Pride Centre, was also in the legislature on Monday to witness the bill get passed.

"It is a historic day for the Yukon.

"It's a symbol that communicates that the government is serious about passing legislation that protects the community," said Wickenhauser.

But advocates and politicians give credit to high school students for bringing the issue forward.

In 2019, Yukon students organized a campaign, including a petition, which called on the territory to prohibit conversion therapy.

"I'm sure it's a win for those students who got to witness democracy in action, and I think the community is better for it," said Wickenhauser.

Students pose with flags outside of Porter Creek Secondary in Whitehorse. A campaign against conversion therapy was organized in part through the school's Gender and Sexuality Alliance. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

The issue is being talked about in Ottawa as well.

Last month, the federal Liberals reintroduced a bill that would ban the act of forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Wickenhauser said though this is an important step, there are more to be taken including figuring out how to support people who have been through conversion therapy.

"We're really at sort of a beginning place in terms of how we help people who've been through such a challenging and traumatic experience."