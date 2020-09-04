Yellowknife convenience store robber sentenced to 4.5 years

A man who robbed a Yellowknife convenience store twice at knifepoint last year has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Louise Charbonneau accepted the sentence recommended by both the prosecutor and the lawyer for Jonasie Qumuaqtuq, according to prosecutor Billi Wun.

Qumuaqtuq pleaded guilty to robbing the Circle K convenience store on Forrest Drive in January 2019, and again five months later. He brandished a large kitchen knife both times. Each time he confronted the same lone clerk and escaped with $100.

Charbonneau sentenced him to four years for each robbery but said he could serve both sentences at the same time to avoid an overly-long prison sentence. The additional six months was for assaulting two guards at the North Slave Correctional Complex while in custody following his arrest for the robberies.

In addition to the prison time, Qumuaqtuq was ordered to provide a sample to the National DNA Data Bank and was prohibited from possessing a firearm for 10 years.