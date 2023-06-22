Controlled explosion by police in Watson Lake, Yukon, had some residents all shook up

A controlled explosion executed by RCMP in Watson Lake, Yukon, on Sunday night left some residents surprised and wondering what exactly happened.

"There was a loud bang, and our whole house shook, startling my wife and children," said resident Jesse Johnston.

RCMP said they received a call from someone who claimed there was a backpack full of explosives in an abandoned van parked in an industrial lot in a scarcely populated area. Officers went to the spot and determined that there were in fact explosives inside of the vehicle.

RCMP's explosive disposal unit was then called in to remove the vehicle and detonate the explosives in a safe and controlled manner, police said.

Johnston said it wasn't just his house that shook.

"It was a ton of buildings in the community, and everybody was on Facebook wondering what the hell was going on," he said.

Fellow Watson Lake resident Kristina Welsh also heard and felt it.

"The explosion freaked me and my child out," she told CBC News. "I told my kid to get away from the windows and get down. I shut off lights. I knew it wasn't a gunshot, or fireworks, or a bear banger."

Johnston, meanwhile, decided to call the RCMP's after-hours non-emergency line to try to find out what happened. He said the constable who picked up the phone didn't offer much information to him.

Johnston told CBC News he found out what had happened a day later, through social media. He urges the RCMP to work on how it communicates with concerned citizens when these types of situations occur.

"A citizen's calling in and wondering why their house shook," he said.

"You know, it's pretty important .. especially knowing that you're about to detonate ordinances at night, to expect those calls and have some sort of communication ready for the people and citizens calling in."

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kent Langley said police issued a news release about the incident once they became aware of residents' concerns.

"My understanding in talking to the EDU [explosive disposal unit] members is that they had taken it a fair distance out of town and they didn't think that there would be much of a reaction from the public," Langley said.

Langley also said there is no further risk to the public. He said the RCMP is looking to the public now for any information that could help with their investigation into where the explosives came from. He acknowledged it was an unusual find.

"They are the type of explosives that are used in mining," he said. "They're not, you know, military in appearance or anything like that. We're not even sure how long it's been there."

Anyone with information can contact the Watson Lake RCMP at 867-667-5555