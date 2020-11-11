Confirmed COVID-19 case in Fort Smith, 11th case in N.W.T.

The NWT has confirmed its 11th COVID-19 case in Fort Smith.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T's chief public health officer, said in a statement Wednesday morning the individual contracted COVID-19 travelling outside of the territory. The individual and their family are now in "appropriate" isolation.

She says there is no risk to the rest of the community because the household followed "appropriate self-isolation procedures."

"The household is being monitored and public health is providing necessary supports," Kandola said in the release.

The territory will not be providing any more information, it said in the statement, to "protect the privacy" of the family.

This is the first case in the South Slave region of the N.W.T. since April and the first case in Fort Smith.

All other COVID-19 cases in the N.W.T. have recovered.

Kandola used the rest of the statement to remind N.W.T. residents about best-practices for isolation when returning from travel outside the territory.

"The best way to make sure people are willing to make the sacrifice and self-isolate upon return from travel is to open our arms and support each other," she said.

She reminded residents to check in on friends and family in self-isolation over the phone, delivering food or supplies to people's doorsteps and showing appreciation for appropriate self-isolation on social media.

On Facebook, Salt River First Nation chief David Poitras told the community that the Tim Hortons and Petro Gas Station will be closed until the Department of Health has completed contact checks with the positive individual.