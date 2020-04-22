Yukon now has 100 active COVID-19 cases

Yukon now has 100 active cases of COVID-19, according to a news release sent out Monday.

The territory said Monday in the release that there have been 30 new cases since Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, there were 29 new cases announced.

"We expect to see many more cases over the coming weeks, especially in our unvaccinated population," reads the release.

In Yukon, there are now 212 total confirmed cases.

Of the new cases, 23 are in Whitehorse while seven are in rural communities. There have been 14 people who have recovered from the illness and there is one new hospitalization.

Two previous cases remain in hospital.

Since June 4, screening results received so far indicate all cases are positive for the Gamma (P.1) variant.

Exposure notices

COVID-19 is primarily affecting unvaccinated people and is now present in most Yukon communities.

Exposure notices have been sent to additional schools advising staff and students to either self isolate or self monitor depending on exposure. Cases linked to the identified schools were infectious during the last days of school.

Kluane School in Destruction Bay

Whitehorse Elementary

J.V. Clark School in Mayo

Holy Family Elementary School in Whitehorse

Takhini Elementary School in Whitehorse

Grade 9 and 10 classes at Porter Creek Secondary School

Feel sick, get tested

"People who are sick must stay away from workplaces, childrens' camps, and any gatherings," said Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley in the release. "All camps and group activities must screen for illness so we can stop people transmitting COVID-19 infection to others."

Testing turnaround times remain very quick and this week people have been getting their results in 24 hours.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre or book online to arrange for testing. Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

Yukoners are still asked to follow the "Safe 6" plus one — that is, wear a mask.