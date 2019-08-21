French composer's recording adventure ends in tragedy in the N.W.T.

French composer Julien Gauthier crossed the ocean to paddle the mighty Mackenzie River and create music inspired by field recordings gathered along the way.

But a tragic event on Aug. 15 cut the Ottawa-born artist's trip short, according to an update on a fundraiser he created for his trip.

Local authorities won't confirm if Gauthier is the man found dead outside Tulita, N.W.T., following a "bear encounter" last week. News of his death appeared in the French newspaper, Le Parisien. The newspaper writes that a bear killed Gauthier near Tulita.

His travel companion, Camille Toscani​​​​​​, survived.

According to Gauthier's fundraiser page, he met researcher and photographer Toscani on the Antarctic Kerguelen Islands. The 2016 recordings he gathered of penguins, seals and the winds of Kerguelen inspired his composition, Southern Symphony.

They hatched a similar plan that brought the duo to the Northwest Territories this year.

Gauthier and Toscani planned to spend 30 days paddling 1,500 kilometres along the Mackenzie River from Fort Providence to Inuvik.

Gauthier planned to record field sounds along the river. Toscani, a field scientist, would take the photographs. Gauthier would later collaborate with Parisian cellist Michèle Pierre to form a composition inspired by the recordings.

News of his death made its way to Paris and to the Brittany Symphony Orchestra, where Gauthier was a resident composer working on a new symphony.

The orchestra's director, Marc Feldman, described Gauthier as a "sensible man, generous and talented," in a Facebook tribute.

"His work was faithful to his curious spirit, humble in front of the vast power and beauty of nature. He wanted to transmit through his music, to the public, his love and respect for nature," Feldman wrote.

Local authorities not confirming identity

The territory's chief coroner, Cathy Menard, told CBC she could not confirm the identity of the man found dead following a bear encounter on Aug. 15. She did acknowledge that reports from Le Parisien and other media identify Gauthier as the victim. However, she couldn't confirm whether the body flown from Tulita to Edmonton is, in fact, Gauthier.

A post-mortem and identification is planned on Wednesday.

N.W.T. RCMP said they could not confirm or deny information attributed to them in Le Parisien, including a detail describing a bear attack.

RCMP did confirm last week that a man was found dead after a woman reported her travelling companion had an encounter with a bear.

An emergency signal was received from an area south of Tulita at 7:54 a.m., of Aug. 15.

A woman reported her travelling companion missing after a bear encounter, stated RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon in a news release last week. A man's body was recovered the following day, and police stated evidence at the scene did suggest a bear encounter.

Mounties said the woman contacted a second group of travellers who activated an emergency signal.

Police dispatched a helicopter to the area and said the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources was assisting because there was a "possibility wildlife may have been involved, or in the area."

The N.W.T. Department of Environment killed a black bear and a grizzly near Tulita last Friday.

The two animals will undergo necropsies to determine if they were involved with the fatal encounter, said a department spokesperson, in an email.