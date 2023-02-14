All of our coverage of Yukon's Together Today for our Children Tomorrow anniversary
Week of celebration and reflection marked 50 years since the document that started land claim negotiations
People in Yukon spent this past week celebrating and reflecting on the territory's history of Indigenous land claims.
This week marked 50 years since a delegation of Indigenous leaders from the Yukon travelled to Ottawa to deliver a landmark document, Together Today for our Children Tomorrow, to the prime minister. That meeting opened the door to land claim negotiations.
It proved to be a watershed moment in Canadian history, and you can read an in-depth account of the trip here.
The anniversary celebrations began last weekend and involved Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Read about his visit to Whitehorse here.
The CBC's Mike Rudyk made a video documentary exploring Yukon's land claims history, from Together Today to the signing of the Umbrella Final Agreement in 1993. We spoke to Mike about making the documentary and you can watch it here.
Matt Galloway of CBC's The Current spoke to Grand Chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations Peter Johnston; former chief of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations Steve Smith; and David Newhouse, a professor at Trent University's Chanie Wenjack School for Indigenous Studies, about Together Today.
CBCYukon's Leonard Linklater also spoke to former Yukon premier Tony Penikett, and former negotiator Tim Koepke, who represented the federal government during talks on the Yukon Umbrella and Self-Government agreements.
CBC Reporter Virginie Ann spoke to citizens of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation in Mayo, Yukon, about the legacy of Together Today, and what it means to be a self-governing First Nation.
And reporter Julien Gignac visited Ross River, Yukon, to find out why the Kaska Dena have never negotiated a land claim agreement.
We spoke to former Champagne and Aishihik First Nations chief Steve Smith, about growing up with his dad, Chief Elijah Smith — father of Yukon land claims.
CBC reporter Evan Mitsui also took portraits of some of the many people participating in the week's events in Whitehorse.