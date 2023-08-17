How to tune into CBC North from outside of the territory

As much as 65 per cent of the N.W.T. population is under a wildfire evacuation order, including CBC North's Yellowknife newsroom.

Nonetheless, we're still broadcasting all of our regular programming.

The Trailbreaker will host a phone-in show from 7 to 8 a.m. MT Wednesday, Aug. 23, featuring Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Shane Thompson as well as the department's director of corporate affairs, Jennifer Young, to answer your questions. Call 780-468-7407 to take part.

Tune in to CBC North Radio One by downloading the CBC Listen app on your phone, and choosing the Yellowknife location when you open it.

You can also stream audio live from CBC Listen's web page.

Our supper hour TV news show, Northbeat, returns to the airwaves Tuesday, Aug. 22, with a crew based in Edmonton. Catch it here at 6 p.m. MT.

Make sure to download the CBC News App to follow the latest news.

If you're low on mobile data or your cell signal keeps dropping, try accessing the CBC Lite website.

Right now, we have producers and reporters set up in Edmonton, Calgary and Grande Prairie, with others pitching in from CBC stations across Canada.

Our Inuvik reporter, Dez Loreen, remains on the ground in that community, while our Fort Smith reporter, Carla Ulrich, has relocated to Grande Prairie, Alta., along with most other residents of the town.

The best way to reach us is still cbcnorth@cbc.ca.